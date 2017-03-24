Story highlights Bugatti Veyron certified world's fastest police car

It's just one of Dubai police's fleet of supercars

(CNN) Nowhere else in the world can you hail a police car and snap a selfie with the driver.

Nowhere else in the world is that police car likely to be a Bugatti Veyron, Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.

This is Dubai, where the police force has just been presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records for having the world's fastest police car in service -- a Bugatti Veyron -- just one of its 14-strong fleet of supercars.

A fleet of luxury supercars may sound outlandish, but it fits perfectly with the ethos of Dubai.

In a city where to turn heads your Bentley or Rolls Royce needs to be wrapped in gold, it seems normal for the police force to have a suite of supercars at its disposal.

