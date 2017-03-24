Breaking News

It's official: Dubai has world's fastest police car -- and it can go 253 mph

By Katy Scott, CNN

Updated 7:02 AM ET, Fri March 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dubai police&#39;s Bugatti Veyron has been certified by Guinness World Records as the fastest police car in service. This bad boy has a top speed of 253 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
Dubai police's Bugatti Veyron has been certified by Guinness World Records as the fastest police car in service. This bad boy has a top speed of 253 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
The Dubai police began decorating its fleet with supercars in 2013, to promote the image of Dubai and break down barriers between the police and the public.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
The Dubai police began decorating its fleet with supercars in 2013, to promote the image of Dubai and break down barriers between the police and the public.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Two of the first supercars to be added to the fleet were the Lamborghini Aventador (left) and Ferrari FF (right), pictured here at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
Two of the first supercars to be added to the fleet were the Lamborghini Aventador (left) and Ferrari FF (right), pictured here at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
This limited-edition supercar is the second fastest in the fleet, reaching a top speed of 220 mph. The bespoke Aston Martin One-77 races to 60 mph in under 3.7 seconds.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
This limited-edition supercar is the second fastest in the fleet, reaching a top speed of 220 mph. The bespoke Aston Martin One-77 races to 60 mph in under 3.7 seconds.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
The Lamborghini Aventador was specially modified for the Dubai police, and has a top speed of 217 mph. It can reach 60 mph in just under three seconds.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
The Lamborghini Aventador was specially modified for the Dubai police, and has a top speed of 217 mph. It can reach 60 mph in just under three seconds.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
The Ferrari FF is another fast favorite, and the fourth fastest in the fleet, clocking a top speed of 208 mph. This special police FF accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
The Ferrari FF is another fast favorite, and the fourth fastest in the fleet, clocking a top speed of 208 mph. This special police FF accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Hot on their tails is the Bentley Continental GT with a top speed of 206 mph -- the fifth-fastest car in the fleet. The luxury vehicle goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
Hot on their tails is the Bentley Continental GT with a top speed of 206 mph -- the fifth-fastest car in the fleet. The luxury vehicle goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
The Audi R8 is not far behind, recording a top speed of 205 mph, with a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
The Audi R8 is not far behind, recording a top speed of 205 mph, with a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
The plug-in-hybrid BMW i8 has a top speed of 155 mph.
Photos: Dubai police's fleet of sleek supercars
The plug-in-hybrid BMW i8 has a top speed of 155 mph.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
dubai police bugatti05 dubai police supercarsDubai police lambo and ferrari04 dubai police supercars RESTRICTEDDubai Police carDubai police lambo203 dubai police supercars07 dubai police supercars RESTRICTED01 dubai police supercars

Story highlights

  • Bugatti Veyron certified world's fastest police car
  • It's just one of Dubai police's fleet of supercars

(CNN)Nowhere else in the world can you hail a police car and snap a selfie with the driver.

Nowhere else in the world is that police car likely to be a Bugatti Veyron, Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.
This is Dubai, where the police force has just been presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records for having the world's fastest police car in service -- a Bugatti Veyron -- just one of its 14-strong fleet of supercars.
    A fleet of luxury supercars may sound outlandish, but it fits perfectly with the ethos of Dubai.
    In a city where to turn heads your Bentley or Rolls Royce needs to be wrapped in gold, it seems normal for the police force to have a suite of supercars at its disposal.
    Read More
    The fleet includes a bespoke Aston Martin One-77, of which only 77 were ever built, a Bentley Continental GT, three hybrid Porsche Panameras and two BMW i8s.

    Dubai's tour de force

    But the flagship of the fleet is the Veyron, with a staggering top speed of 253 mph (407 km/h).
    Its 16-cylinder engine produces 1,000 horsepower, sending it from 0 to 60mph in just two and a half seconds.

    Courtesy Dubai Police

    The previous record holder belonged to the Italian police force -- the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, which has a top speed of 230 mph (370 km/h).
    But Dubai's police superfleet isn't used for high-speed chases down Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, or very many police duties at all for that matter. Instead, the cars cruise around the Dubai Mall area and Jumeirah Beach Residence in search of tourists and attention.

    'Arrest me, please!'

    The role of the fleet is to break down barriers between the police and the public, explains Major Sultan Al Marri of Dubai police's General Department of Transport & Rescue.
    "We're not looking to just show off with the car, we're looking to show tourists how friendly the police is here in Dubai," Sultan told CNN. "We are looking for ways to connect with people all the time."
    From the outside, Dubai seemed to arrive on the world stage as a fully formed global metropolis. In about five decades, what was once a sleepy outpost in the desert has risen to become one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. But to understand Dubai&#39;s accelerated growth we have to look to its past.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Sunset in DubaiFrom the outside, Dubai seemed to arrive on the world stage as a fully formed global metropolis. In about five decades, what was once a sleepy outpost in the desert has risen to become one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. But to understand Dubai's accelerated growth we have to look to its past.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    For centuries Dubai&#39;s economy depended on fishing and pearl diving, but it became more widely known as port from the beginning of the 20th century, when the emirate abolished custom duties on imports, opening up Dubai to merchants from the region and beyond.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai in the 1950sFor centuries Dubai's economy depended on fishing and pearl diving, but it became more widely known as port from the beginning of the 20th century, when the emirate abolished custom duties on imports, opening up Dubai to merchants from the region and beyond.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Indian and regional traders made it an economic and cultural crossroads. Traders and Bedouins made up the majority of its inhabitants until the 1960s.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai, 1961Indian and regional traders made it an economic and cultural crossroads. Traders and Bedouins made up the majority of its inhabitants until the 1960s.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Small scale, traditional building techniques using local materials, such as bricks made at this yard, characterized the city before its building boom.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Brick yard in Dubai, 1961Small scale, traditional building techniques using local materials, such as bricks made at this yard, characterized the city before its building boom.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    In 1966 the Fateh oilfield was discovered offshore from Dubai. Following the discovery, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990, initiated large scale development programs. The Cement Wharf in Dubai, pictured above, flourished during that period because of the construction boom.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    The Cement Wharf in Dubai, 1967In 1966 the Fateh oilfield was discovered offshore from Dubai. Following the discovery, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990, initiated large scale development programs. The Cement Wharf in Dubai, pictured above, flourished during that period because of the construction boom.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Dubai has a long history of sailing boats trading with Iran, Pakistan, and further afield.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai Creek, 1967Dubai has a long history of sailing boats trading with Iran, Pakistan, and further afield.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    The new oil exports drastically expanded Dubai&#39;s economy and trade.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai in 1969The new oil exports drastically expanded Dubai's economy and trade.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    In 1971, Dubai became a founding member of the United Arab Emirates. Pictured, Dubai Creek crowded with dhows. On the right is the National Bank of Dubai.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai Creek, 1971In 1971, Dubai became a founding member of the United Arab Emirates. Pictured, Dubai Creek crowded with dhows. On the right is the National Bank of Dubai.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Despite the fast development taking place in Dubai, traditional ways of life continued to coexist alongside skyscrapers and cranes.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai in 1984Despite the fast development taking place in Dubai, traditional ways of life continued to coexist alongside skyscrapers and cranes.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    The massive construction project Sheikh Rashid started in the 1960s was taken further by his son Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. Among the many building projects, Jumeirah Emirates Hotel and the Emirates Office Tower were completed in 2000.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Jumeirah Emirates Twin Towers, 1999The massive construction project Sheikh Rashid started in the 1960s was taken further by his son Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. Among the many building projects, Jumeirah Emirates Hotel and the Emirates Office Tower were completed in 2000.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    The dredger barge pictured pumps sand onto the sea to create the Palm Islands of Dubai -- one of the city&#39;s most extravagant projects and the world&#39;s largest artificial islands, built in the noughties.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Palm Islands, 2002The dredger barge pictured pumps sand onto the sea to create the Palm Islands of Dubai -- one of the city's most extravagant projects and the world's largest artificial islands, built in the noughties.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    This is a view of the Palm Islands in 2007. The islands house hotels, spas, beaches and residential buildings. In the foreground is the luxury hotel Atlantis The Palm, still under construction at this time.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Palm Islands, 2007This is a view of the Palm Islands in 2007. The islands house hotels, spas, beaches and residential buildings. In the foreground is the luxury hotel Atlantis The Palm, still under construction at this time.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    In the foreground, Atlantis The Palm, which opened in September 2008.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Palm Islands, 2009In the foreground, Atlantis The Palm, which opened in September 2008.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Throughout the 2000s and until the financial crash in 2008, Dubai&#39;s government undertook huge construction projects to cement the emirate&#39;s position as a financial, business and tourist hub.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Tall towers along Sheikh Zayed Road, 2005Throughout the 2000s and until the financial crash in 2008, Dubai's government undertook huge construction projects to cement the emirate's position as a financial, business and tourist hub.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    Dubai International Airport is the emirate&#39;s primary airport, but Al Maktoum International Airport was built as part of the Dubai World Central development. Around 23 miles from Dubai, once completed the airport will have capacity for more than 160 million passengers a year.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai airport extension, 2005Dubai International Airport is the emirate's primary airport, but Al Maktoum International Airport was built as part of the Dubai World Central development. Around 23 miles from Dubai, once completed the airport will have capacity for more than 160 million passengers a year.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    An eye-catching symbol of Dubai&#39;s ambitions is the Burj Khalifa, pictured under construction in 2005. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Burj Khalifa, 2005An eye-catching symbol of Dubai's ambitions is the Burj Khalifa, pictured under construction in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    By 2010, Burj Khalifa was completed. At 162 floors and a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building on Earth.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Burj Dubai from the skies, 2009By 2010, Burj Khalifa was completed. At 162 floors and a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building on Earth.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Dubai&#39;s rapid development required the construction of a transport infrastructure to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million residents.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai's rapid development required the construction of a transport infrastructure to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million residents.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Over 90 per cent of the emirate&#39;s residents live in the capital city and its suburban areas.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai, 2006Over 90 per cent of the emirate's residents live in the capital city and its suburban areas.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Immigrants make up just under 85 per cent of Dubai&#39;s population, according to the 2015 World Migration Report. South Asians, especially Indian and Pakistanis, are the biggest immigrant groups, and often work in construction.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai, 2007Immigrants make up just under 85 per cent of Dubai's population, according to the 2015 World Migration Report. South Asians, especially Indian and Pakistanis, are the biggest immigrant groups, and often work in construction.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    The 2008 global financial crisis brought a cloud over Dubai&#39;s economy leading to massive debt. Many real estate projects struggled to find buyers, and new projects were put on hold.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Dubai under fogThe 2008 global financial crisis brought a cloud over Dubai's economy leading to massive debt. Many real estate projects struggled to find buyers, and new projects were put on hold.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Since then, Dubai has launched a series of cultural initiatives to boost tourism. The World Air Games in 2015 were part of a strategy to put the city on the arts and sports world map.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Hot air balloons, 2015Since then, Dubai has launched a series of cultural initiatives to boost tourism. The World Air Games in 2015 were part of a strategy to put the city on the arts and sports world map.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    And in recent years, construction has resumed, with countless ambitious projects underway.
    Photos: Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis
    Burj Khalifa after completion, 2015And in recent years, construction has resumed, with countless ambitious projects underway.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    sunset dubai01 Dubai evolution RESTRICTED02 Dubai evolution24 Dubai evolution22 Dubai evolution21 Dubai evolution23 Dubai evolution03 Dubai evolution04 Dubai evolution RESTRICTED05 Dubai evolution06 Dubai evolutionpalm islands dubai16 Dubai evolution RESTRICTEDtall towers dubaidubai construction10 Dubai evolution15 Dubai evolution RESTRICTED09 Dubai evolutiondubai more towers12 Dubai evolution14 Dubai evolution RESTRICTED17 Dubai evolution RESTRICTED18 Dubai evolution RESTRICTED
    Alongside the flashy cars, the Dubai police wants to tout its gender equality credentials by showing off the fact that many of the drivers are women. "The most expensive cars -- the Ferrari and the Bentley -- are driven by women police officers," said Sultan.
    While multilingualism and good communication skills are requirements for the job, drivers also need to have a good sense of humor. Sultan says people often jokingly ask the police to arrest them, so they get to ride in the cars.

    Selecting the supercars

    The Dubai police has been using its superfleet as a marketing opportunity since 2013 when it first introduced the Lamborghini Aventador.
    "It was a big hit for us to market our city and our police force," said Sultan.
    Since the beginning, car makers have been vying for a spot on the fleet, which they see as an opportunity to market their own brand, according an executive from a premium car manufacturer.
    "It's very prestigious to have the Dubai police as your customer, and it's something that all the dealerships will fight for," he said. "Once you've spent many years trying to get into a fleet, you want to stay in. And everybody else is trying to get in."
    When it comes to selecting the cars, Sultan explains that the Dubai police looks for cars that are making a buzz in the media. But in addition to speed, its strategy is to have hybrid or electric cars make up at least 25% of government fleet cars by 2030. Two BMW i8s and three Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrids have already been added to the police fleet.
    "This will show from our side that the government really cares about the environment," Sultan said.