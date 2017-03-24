The Indian artisans behind 'Beauty and the Beast' gown

New Delhi (CNN) Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" -- a live action remake of the 1991 animated film -- has been wowing audiences across the globe since its release last week, raking in at least $357 million in the process.

But while the film is set in France and stars British actress Emma Watson, her character's look has its roots in India.

Assistant costume designer Sinead O'Sullivan revealed that Belle's embroidered bodice was created by two Indian brothers from Gujarat.

Her boss Jacqueline Durran hired artisans Kasam and Juma from Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, to produce the delicate embroidered pattern.

"They used a technique called 'Aari work' which is a very fine chain stitch traditional to the Kutch area of Gujarat," O'Sullivan said on Instagram.

Read More