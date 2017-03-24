Bomber dies in blast near Dhaka airport in Bangladesh

Story highlights
New Delhi (CNN)A bomber detonated explosives Friday near Dhaka's airport in Bangladesh, killing himself but causing no other casualties, police officials told CNN.
The blast occurred at a checkpoint near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to Assistant Police Commissioner Ruhul Amin Shagor.
It was the third recent attempted suicide attack in Bangladesh's capital.
On Saturday, a suspected militant carrying explosives was killed by the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, Bangladesh's counterterrorism squad.
On March 17, a suicide bomber denotated explosives outside a RAB camp in Dhaka, killing himself and injuring two security personnel.
Last year, terrorists invaded a trendy restaurant in the capital, taking hostages and exchanging gunfire. Twenty-one people inside the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe were killed, along with two police officers and four terrorists.