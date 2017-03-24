Bomber dies in blast near Dhaka airport in Bangladesh

Story highlights There were no other casualties in attack near Dhaka airport, police say

New Delhi (CNN) A bomber detonated explosives Friday near Dhaka's airport in Bangladesh, killing himself but causing no other casualties, police officials told CNN.

The blast occurred at a checkpoint near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to Assistant Police Commissioner Ruhul Amin Shagor.

It was the third recent attempted suicide attack in Bangladesh's capital.

On Saturday, a suspected militant carrying explosives was killed by the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, Bangladesh's counterterrorism squad.

On March 17, a suicide bomber denotated explosives outside a RAB camp in Dhaka, killing himself and injuring two security personnel.