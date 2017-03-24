(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- There will be no vote on health care today. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care bill after the GOP failed to rally support. Follow CNN's updates from DC here.
-- The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, announced that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort volunteered to answer questions in the Russia probe.
-- Pull out your brackets. Day 2 of the Sweet 16 tips off at 7:09 p.m. with No. 4 Butler (25-8) aiming to upset No. 1 North Carolina (29-7). Follow along here.
-- An Amtrak train traveling from Boston to Washington had a "minor" derailment as it passed through New York's Penn Station on Friday morning, Amtrak said in a statement.
-- President Donald Trump announced the official approval the Keystone XL pipeline, reversing the Obama administration's decision to block the controversial oil project.