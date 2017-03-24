(CNN) Slow growth and challenging economic conditions negatively affected the perception of African brands in 2016.

Brand Africa, which has annually ranked brands that consumers admire since 2011, has compiled the list from more than 11,000 brand mentions on a mobile survey conducted in 19 countries. This collectively represents 74 percent of the continent's population.

MTN

Ranked at number nine, South Africa based telecom MTN is the only African brand in the top 10. Just last year it was ranked number one, but Brand Africa attributes legal challenges for its fall.

In a statement about her latest collaboration she said "My art has taken me all over the world and I have seen many places, I have painted many walls and objects and my work is in many museums but I am still Esther Mahlangu from Mpumalanga in South Africa." Her works are now being featured at a major new exhibition at London's British Museum.

Mahlangu teamed up with Belvedere for their RED campaign, a limited number of bottles have been adorned with her artwork.

The artist has collaborated with numerous big brands including Belvedere vodka, Swedish sneaker company Eytys, British Airways and Fiat.

Mahlangu was taught to paint at age ten by her mother and grandmother and has since exhibited all over the world.

The new car, a BMW 7 Series, was auctioned at the Frieze festival in London and proceeds donated to charity.

"To paint is in my heart and it's in my blood. The way I paint was taught to me by my mother and my grandmother," the artist said in a statement. "The images and colors have changed and I have painted on many different surfaces and objects but I still love to paint..."

Mahlangu was the first woman to create artwork for the Art Car project and joined the ranks of other notable artists including Ernst Fuchs and Andy Warhol.

Meet 81 year old Esther Mahlangu, a South African Ndebele artist who has collaborated with German car giants BMW, not once, but twice.

"The halo around MTN in the last two, three years, are the challenges that it had in Nigeria both in terms of not disconnecting consumers, some who were not active anymore," says the founder of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng.

"Also challenges about moving their profits around the continent, around importing them.

"So all those challenges really had a massive impact on the perception on the brand.

"And of course it also had some leadership challenges and leadership changes."

Samsung

In contrast, despite the crisis behind Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, the South Korean giant has emerged as the number one most admired brand in Africa.

The company grew its brand value by 13 percent. This progress can be credited to Samsung's expedient recall and customer service solutions.

"The most important thing that they did is how responsive they were when the crisis hit them, says Ikalafeng.

"They were available, they were responsive, and they gave no excuses."

Following Samsung, Nike, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Apple, LG, Nokia and Toyota ranked the highest among the most-admired brands in Africa.

French apparel company Lacoste was the most resurgent brand, reaching the 42nd position from 94th in 2015, followed by Mirinda that jumped to 41st from the 88th spot.

Challenges

According to Brand Africa, despite vibrant political and social movements, as well as entrepreneurial energy on the continent, Africans are behind at creating brands fast enough to face global brands.

In fact, Europe has 42 brands in the Top 100, 25 from US and 17 in Asia, with Africa in last place with only 16 brands that made it to the list.

According to Ikalafeng, governments on the continent are not creating enabling policies adequately to help businesses thrive.

Brand Africa reports that Africa has an estimated 0.6 percent share of trademarks filed globally and invests less than one percent of GDP in research.

"If you're not researching, how are you going to find out the needs? How are you going to create new solutions and new products?" Ikalafeng said.

"If you look at the big countries, the Chinas, the Americas, and all those, they really invest a lot in trade, in building their trademarks. Now if you don't own your trademark, somebody else will own it."

Brand Africa reports that without investment in research and owning trademarks, international companies will top the brand leadership and dictate the trends.

And therefore, right now is more crucial than ever for Africans to rise and build Made in Africa brands.