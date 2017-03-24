Story highlights Brand Africa has compiled the list from more than 11,000 brand mentions on a mobile survey conducted in 19 countries.

Only 16 African brands made the latest list, compared to 23 in 2015.

(CNN) Slow growth and challenging economic conditions negatively affected the perception of African brands in 2016.

This is reflected in Brand Africa's 2016/17 list of Most Admired Brands in Africa. Only 16 African brands made the latest list, compared to 23 in 2015. And only two are in the top 20.

Brand Africa, which has annually ranked brands that consumers admire since 2011, has compiled the list from more than 11,000 brand mentions on a mobile survey conducted in 19 countries. This collectively represents 74 percent of the continent's population.

MTN

Ranked at number nine, South Africa based telecom MTN is the only African brand in the top 10. Just last year it was ranked number one, but Brand Africa attributes legal challenges for its fall.

