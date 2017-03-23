Someone put up a poster of a burning British flag after the London attack

(CNN) A poster depicting the British flag on fire appeared at a bus stop in London on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the UK Parliament attack.

Paul Pavli, who frequents the Ladbroke Grove bus stop, was on his way to work when he spotted the poster.

"This morning was obviously tough for everyone so it wasn't a great start," Pavli told CNN.

It stayed there until early afternoon when police removed it.

Three police cars and many officers are in Ladbroke Grove taking down this offensive sign,what the heck is going on please RT pic.twitter.com/6QspLoiJnn — Rodney (@muttleyMBE) March 23, 2017

"Somebody must have complained or the police would not be there," said Jose Puren, who snapped a picture of constables opening the frame to get to the poster.

