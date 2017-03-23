Breaking News

The week in 28 photos

Updated 9:11 PM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An armed police officer stands over the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, on the ground outside the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday, March 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/23/europe/khalid-masood-london-attacker-what-we-know/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Police identified Masood&lt;/a&gt;, a 52-year-old England native with a long criminal record, as the man whose &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/23/europe/london-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attack in London&lt;/a&gt; left &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/23/europe/london-parliament-terror-attack-victims/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at least four people dead&lt;/a&gt; and 40 injured. &quot;It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way,&quot; said Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth. &quot;The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot.&quot; See related story: &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/22/world/tobias-ellwood-london-rescue/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amid London chaos, MP rushes to victim&#39;s aid&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
An armed police officer stands over the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, on the ground outside the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday, March 22. Police identified Masood, a 52-year-old England native with a long criminal record, as the man whose attack in London left at least four people dead and 40 injured. "It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way," said Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth. "The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot." See related story: Amid London chaos, MP rushes to victim's aid
Hide Caption
1 of 28
A woman is pulled to safety with a zip line harness in Lima, Peru, on Friday, March 17. The death toll in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/20/americas/peru-floods-mudslide-toll/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Peru&#39;s flooding and mudslides&lt;/a&gt; reached 72 over the weekend, according to state-run news agency Andina. Weeks of rain have caused rivers across the country to rise and people to flee since the rainy season began earlier this month, and several cities have declared states of emergency.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A woman is pulled to safety with a zip line harness in Lima, Peru, on Friday, March 17. The death toll in Peru's flooding and mudslides reached 72 over the weekend, according to state-run news agency Andina. Weeks of rain have caused rivers across the country to rise and people to flee since the rainy season began earlier this month, and several cities have declared states of emergency.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after their &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/17/politics/donald-trump-angela-merkel/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;joint news conference&lt;/a&gt; at the White House in Washington on Friday, March 17. Merkel arrived in the nation&#39;s capital for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/16/politics/angela-merkel-donald-trump-washington-visit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first face-to-face encounter with Trump&lt;/a&gt;, and the two discussed issues that included NATO, ISIS, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after their joint news conference at the White House in Washington on Friday, March 17. Merkel arrived in the nation's capital for her first face-to-face encounter with Trump, and the two discussed issues that included NATO, ISIS, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Hide Caption
3 of 28
A 4-month-old polar bear splashes at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, March 23, after a naming event. The bear was named Quintana.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A 4-month-old polar bear splashes at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, March 23, after a naming event. The bear was named Quintana.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Firefighters march up Fifth Avenue in New York during the St. Patrick&#39;s Day Parade on Friday, March 17.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Firefighters march up Fifth Avenue in New York during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday, March 17.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
Workers try to lift the sunken Sewol ferry between two barges during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/21/asia/south-korea-sewol-ferry/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a salvage operation&lt;/a&gt; near Jindo, South Korea, on Thursday, March 23. The Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people, mostly teens on a school trip. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/22/asia/south-korea-sewol-ferry/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nine bodies have yet to be recovered&lt;/a&gt; since the ferry sank, and families and politicians have long called for the Sewol&#39;s recovery and a full investigation into its sinking.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Workers try to lift the sunken Sewol ferry between two barges during a salvage operation near Jindo, South Korea, on Thursday, March 23. The Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people, mostly teens on a school trip. Nine bodies have yet to be recovered since the ferry sank, and families and politicians have long called for the Sewol's recovery and a full investigation into its sinking.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, March 20, before the House Intelligence Committee. Comey said the FBI is investigating allegations into whether there was possible coordination between members of Donald Trump&#39;s presidential campaign and Russia. He also testified that there is no evidence of wiretaps on Trump Tower. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/20/politics/comey-russia-hearing-trump-obama-what-learned/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;9 things we learned from the Comey hearing&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, March 20, before the House Intelligence Committee. Comey said the FBI is investigating allegations into whether there was possible coordination between members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. He also testified that there is no evidence of wiretaps on Trump Tower. 9 things we learned from the Comey hearing
Hide Caption
7 of 28
A fire erupts at the site of a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot near Balakiya, in Ukraine&#39;s Kharkiv region, on Thursday, March 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/E/EU_UKRAINE_FIRE?SITE=AP&amp;SECTION=HOME&amp;TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to The Associated Press&lt;/a&gt;, around 20,000 people were evacuated after the fire.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A fire erupts at the site of a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot near Balakiya, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on Thursday, March 23. According to The Associated Press, around 20,000 people were evacuated after the fire.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
A girl reacts as a man hugs the body of her father after he was killed by an Islamic State mortar shell in the al Risala neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, March 22.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A girl reacts as a man hugs the body of her father after he was killed by an Islamic State mortar shell in the al Risala neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, March 22.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, March 20, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Monday was the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/20/politics/neil-gorsuch-confirmation-hearing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first day of four for Gorsuch&lt;/a&gt;, the federal appeals court judge from Colorado who President Donald Trump has nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, March 20, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Monday was the first day of four for Gorsuch, the federal appeals court judge from Colorado who President Donald Trump has nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
Models display creations by Tokuko Maeda during Fashion Week in Tokyo on Thursday, March 23.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Models display creations by Tokuko Maeda during Fashion Week in Tokyo on Thursday, March 23.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Jean-Jacques Mangenda Kabongo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, wipes his face during a verdict by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 22. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.icc-cpi.int//Pages/item.aspx?name=pr1287&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kabongo and four others were found guilty&lt;/a&gt; of various offenses against the administration of justice.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Jean-Jacques Mangenda Kabongo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, wipes his face during a verdict by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 22. Kabongo and four others were found guilty of various offenses against the administration of justice.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
The coffin of Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, is carried toward St. Columba&#39;s Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, March 23. McGuinness, 66, became &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/19/world/martin-mcguinness-retires/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sinn Féin&#39;s chief negotiator&lt;/a&gt; in Northern Ireland&#39;s peace process, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/21/europe/martin-mcguinness-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;worked with former US President Bill Clinton&lt;/a&gt; on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
The coffin of Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, is carried toward St. Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, March 23. McGuinness, 66, became Sinn Féin's chief negotiator in Northern Ireland's peace process, and worked with former US President Bill Clinton on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet takes part in a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, March 23.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet takes part in a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, March 23.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
Evacuated travelers wait outside the Orly Airport, south of Paris, on Saturday, March 18, after a suspect, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/18/europe/france-airport-evacuated-in-police-operation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;identified by authorities as Ziyed Ben Belgacem&lt;/a&gt;, held a gun on a French female soldier. Belgacem, who is also accused of shooting a police officer earlier in the day when he stole the officer&#39;s weapon, was shot and killed by security forces at the airport. Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said French terrorism investigators will lead the inquiry into the attacks.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Evacuated travelers wait outside the Orly Airport, south of Paris, on Saturday, March 18, after a suspect, identified by authorities as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, held a gun on a French female soldier. Belgacem, who is also accused of shooting a police officer earlier in the day when he stole the officer's weapon, was shot and killed by security forces at the airport. Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said French terrorism investigators will lead the inquiry into the attacks.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
Laura Gonzalez celebrates after being crowned Miss Colombia in a national beauty contest in Cartagena, Colombia, on Monday, March 20.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Laura Gonzalez celebrates after being crowned Miss Colombia in a national beauty contest in Cartagena, Colombia, on Monday, March 20.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
Young men in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, climb and sit on a scaffolding as Turkish Kurds gather for Nowruz celebrations on Tuesday, March 21. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/03/20/persian-new-year-what-you-need-to-know-haft-seen-nowruz-ctw-orig.cnn/video/playlists/mobile-digital-shorts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Persian New Year&lt;/a&gt;, or Nowruz, is an ancient celebration marking the first day of spring and is celebrated by millions around the world.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Young men in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, climb and sit on a scaffolding as Turkish Kurds gather for Nowruz celebrations on Tuesday, March 21. Persian New Year, or Nowruz, is an ancient celebration marking the first day of spring and is celebrated by millions around the world.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Smoke rises from a wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, March 19. Authorities said the small wildfire burning in the mountains forced people from their homes. They believe the blaze may have been human-caused, &lt;a href=&quot;http://bigstory.ap.org/article/eff7b2f936954ba68fcd757ca5e322e8/small-wildfire-forcing-colorado-residents-homes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to The Associated Press&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Smoke rises from a wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, March 19. Authorities said the small wildfire burning in the mountains forced people from their homes. They believe the blaze may have been human-caused, according to The Associated Press.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Members of the Barrio 18 gang, who authorities said participated in a recent prison riot, are escorted in handcuffs to a court in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Tuesday, March 21.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Members of the Barrio 18 gang, who authorities said participated in a recent prison riot, are escorted in handcuffs to a court in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Tuesday, March 21.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
Smoke rises in St. Mark&#39;s Square in Venice, Italy, on Friday, March 17. According to news reports, alleged thieves set off smoke bombs in the area while attempting a robbery.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Smoke rises in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Friday, March 17. According to news reports, alleged thieves set off smoke bombs in the area while attempting a robbery.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
A North Korean soldier tries to take a photograph through a window as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits a UN meeting room at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday, March 17. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/17/politics/tillerson-south-korea-dmz/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tillerson visited the world&#39;s most heavily armed border&lt;/a&gt;, greeting US soldiers near the tense buffer zone between North and South Korea.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A North Korean soldier tries to take a photograph through a window as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits a UN meeting room at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday, March 17. Tillerson visited the world's most heavily armed border, greeting US soldiers near the tense buffer zone between North and South Korea.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
An Arabian oryx is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates&#39; border with Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, March 23. The sanctuary in Oman&#39;s Central Desert and Coastal Hills biogeographical regions is home to a number of the rare antelope species.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
An Arabian oryx is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates' border with Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, March 23. The sanctuary in Oman's Central Desert and Coastal Hills biogeographical regions is home to a number of the rare antelope species.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
People take part in a moment of silence at the Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, March 22, to honor victims of last year&#39;s attacks. Wednesday marked one year since &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/23/europe/brussels-belgium-attacks-what-we-know/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;blasts shook Brussels Airport followed by explosions at a metro station in the city&lt;/a&gt;; 32 people were killed and over 300 more were injured. ISIS later claimed responsibility for both. See related story: &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/22/europe/brussels-attacks-one-year-on/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;She became the face of a terror attack; this is what happened next&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
People take part in a moment of silence at the Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, March 22, to honor victims of last year's attacks. Wednesday marked one year since blasts shook Brussels Airport followed by explosions at a metro station in the city; 32 people were killed and over 300 more were injured. ISIS later claimed responsibility for both. See related story: She became the face of a terror attack; this is what happened next
Hide Caption
23 of 28
Dancers from the Central School of Ballet pose for photographers in the unfinished interior of their new Paris Gardens building in London on Tuesday, March 21. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.southwarknews.co.uk/news/ballet-school-raises-barre-high-6m-push-new-home/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to a local news outlet&lt;/a&gt;, the school is undertaking a £6 million pound (about $7.5 million US) fundraising campaign to finish the building developments and is going on a five-month tour around Britain.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Dancers from the Central School of Ballet pose for photographers in the unfinished interior of their new Paris Gardens building in London on Tuesday, March 21. According to a local news outlet, the school is undertaking a £6 million pound (about $7.5 million US) fundraising campaign to finish the building developments and is going on a five-month tour around Britain.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
James Harris Jackson is escorted out of a police precinct in New York on Wednesday, March 22. Jackson fatally stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman. Jackson, 28, later &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/22/us/racially-motivated-stabbing-new-york/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;turned himself in to police&lt;/a&gt; and said he targeted the victim because Caughman was black and that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/23/us/james-jackson-racially-motivated-stabbing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he viewed the killing as &quot;practice,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; according to a criminal complaint.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
James Harris Jackson is escorted out of a police precinct in New York on Wednesday, March 22. Jackson fatally stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman. Jackson, 28, later turned himself in to police and said he targeted the victim because Caughman was black and that he viewed the killing as "practice," according to a criminal complaint.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
An opposition fighter from the Faylaq al-Rahman brigade fires a machine gun in Jobar, a rebel-held district in the Syrian capital of Damascus, on Sunday, March 19. The clashes broke out &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/19/middleeast/damascus-surprise-attack-syria/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after a surprise rebel attack&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
An opposition fighter from the Faylaq al-Rahman brigade fires a machine gun in Jobar, a rebel-held district in the Syrian capital of Damascus, on Sunday, March 19. The clashes broke out after a surprise rebel attack.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
A woman places flowers on a train wagon at an old train station in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Sunday, March 19. Residents of the northern Greek city visited the station to mark the 74th anniversary of the roundup and deportation of Thessaloniki Jews to Nazi extermination camps during World War II.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A woman places flowers on a train wagon at an old train station in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Sunday, March 19. Residents of the northern Greek city visited the station to mark the 74th anniversary of the roundup and deportation of Thessaloniki Jews to Nazi extermination camps during World War II.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Iraqi Kurds watch as fireworks light the sky in Akra, Iraq, on Monday, March 20, during the Nowruz spring celebrations. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/16/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0317/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 26 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Iraqi Kurds watch as fireworks light the sky in Akra, Iraq, on Monday, March 20, during the Nowruz spring celebrations. See last week in 26 photos
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 week in photos 032402 week in photos 032403 week in photos 032404 week in photos 032405 week in photos 032406 week in photos 032407 week in photos 032408 week in photos 0324 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 032410 week in photos 032411 week in photos 032412 week in photos 032413 week in photos 032414 week in photos 032415 week in photos 032416 week in photos 0324 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 032418 week in photos 032419 week in photos 032420 week in photos 032421 week in photos 032422 week in photos 032423 week in photos 032424 week in photos 032425 week in photos 032426 week in photos 032427 week in photos 032428 week in photos 0324
Take a look at 28 photos of the week from March 17 through March 23.