The week in 28 photos

A 4-month-old polar bear splashes at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, March 23, after a naming event. The bear was named Quintana.
Firefighters march up Fifth Avenue in New York during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday, March 17.
A girl reacts as a man hugs the body of her father after he was killed by an Islamic State mortar shell in the al Risala neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, March 22.
Models display creations by Tokuko Maeda during Fashion Week in Tokyo on Thursday, March 23.
A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet takes part in a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, March 23.
Laura Gonzalez celebrates after being crowned Miss Colombia in a national beauty contest in Cartagena, Colombia, on Monday, March 20.
Members of the Barrio 18 gang, who authorities said participated in a recent prison riot, are escorted in handcuffs to a court in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Tuesday, March 21.
Smoke rises in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Friday, March 17. According to news reports, alleged thieves set off smoke bombs in the area while attempting a robbery.
An Arabian oryx is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates' border with Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, March 23. The sanctuary in Oman's Central Desert and Coastal Hills biogeographical regions is home to a number of the rare antelope species.
A woman places flowers on a train wagon at an old train station in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Sunday, March 19. Residents of the northern Greek city visited the station to mark the 74th anniversary of the roundup and deportation of Thessaloniki Jews to Nazi extermination camps during World War II.