The week in 28 photos

An armed police officer stands over the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, on the ground outside the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday, March 22. Police identified Masood , a 52-year-old England native with a long criminal record, as the man whose attack in London left at least four people dead and 40 injured. "It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way," said Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth. "The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot." See related story: Amid London chaos, MP rushes to victim's aid