The week in 28 photos

A woman is pulled to safety with a zip line harness in Lima, Peru, on Friday, March 17. The death toll in Peru's flooding and mudslides reached 72 over the weekend, according to state-run news agency Andina. Weeks of rain have caused rivers across the country to rise and people to flee since the rainy season began earlier this month, and several cities have declared states of emergency.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after their joint news conference at the White House in Washington on Friday, March 17. Merkel arrived in the nation's capital for her first face-to-face encounter with Trump , and the two discussed issues that included NATO, ISIS, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A 4-month-old polar bear splashes at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, March 23, after a naming event. The bear was named Quintana.

Firefighters march up Fifth Avenue in New York during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday, March 17.

Workers try to lift the sunken Sewol ferry between two barges during a salvage operation near Jindo, South Korea, on Thursday, March 23. The Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people, mostly teens on a school trip. Nine bodies have yet to be recovered since the ferry sank, and families and politicians have long called for the Sewol's recovery and a full investigation into its sinking.

FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, March 20, before the House Intelligence Committee. Comey said the FBI is investigating allegations into whether there was possible coordination between members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. He also testified that there is no evidence of wiretaps on Trump Tower. 9 things we learned from the Comey hearing

A fire erupts at the site of a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot near Balakiya, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on Thursday, March 23. According to The Associated Press , around 20,000 people were evacuated after the fire.

A girl reacts as a man hugs the body of her father after he was killed by an Islamic State mortar shell in the al Risala neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, March 22.

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, March 20, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Monday was the first day of four for Gorsuch , the federal appeals court judge from Colorado who President Donald Trump has nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Models display creations by Tokuko Maeda during Fashion Week in Tokyo on Thursday, March 23.

Jean-Jacques Mangenda Kabongo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, wipes his face during a verdict by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 22. Kabongo and four others were found guilty of various offenses against the administration of justice.

The coffin of Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, is carried toward St. Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, March 23. McGuinness, 66, became Sinn Féin's chief negotiator in Northern Ireland's peace process, and worked with former US President Bill Clinton on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet takes part in a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, March 23.

Evacuated travelers wait outside the Orly Airport, south of Paris, on Saturday, March 18, after a suspect, identified by authorities as Ziyed Ben Belgacem , held a gun on a French female soldier. Belgacem, who is also accused of shooting a police officer earlier in the day when he stole the officer's weapon, was shot and killed by security forces at the airport. Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said French terrorism investigators will lead the inquiry into the attacks.

Laura Gonzalez celebrates after being crowned Miss Colombia in a national beauty contest in Cartagena, Colombia, on Monday, March 20.

Young men in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, climb and sit on a scaffolding as Turkish Kurds gather for Nowruz celebrations on Tuesday, March 21. Persian New Year , or Nowruz, is an ancient celebration marking the first day of spring and is celebrated by millions around the world.

Smoke rises from a wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, March 19. Authorities said the small wildfire burning in the mountains forced people from their homes. They believe the blaze may have been human-caused, according to The Associated Press

Members of the Barrio 18 gang, who authorities said participated in a recent prison riot, are escorted in handcuffs to a court in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Tuesday, March 21.

Smoke rises in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Friday, March 17. According to news reports, alleged thieves set off smoke bombs in the area while attempting a robbery.

A North Korean soldier tries to take a photograph through a window as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits a UN meeting room at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday, March 17. Tillerson visited the world's most heavily armed border , greeting US soldiers near the tense buffer zone between North and South Korea.

An Arabian oryx is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates' border with Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, March 23. The sanctuary in Oman's Central Desert and Coastal Hills biogeographical regions is home to a number of the rare antelope species.

Dancers from the Central School of Ballet pose for photographers in the unfinished interior of their new Paris Gardens building in London on Tuesday, March 21. According to a local news outlet , the school is undertaking a £6 million pound (about $7.5 million US) fundraising campaign to finish the building developments and is going on a five-month tour around Britain.

James Harris Jackson is escorted out of a police precinct in New York on Wednesday, March 22. Jackson fatally stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman. Jackson, 28, later turned himself in to police and said he targeted the victim because Caughman was black and that he viewed the killing as "practice," according to a criminal complaint.

An opposition fighter from the Faylaq al-Rahman brigade fires a machine gun in Jobar, a rebel-held district in the Syrian capital of Damascus, on Sunday, March 19. The clashes broke out after a surprise rebel attack

A woman places flowers on a train wagon at an old train station in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Sunday, March 19. Residents of the northern Greek city visited the station to mark the 74th anniversary of the roundup and deportation of Thessaloniki Jews to Nazi extermination camps during World War II.