Story highlights Suspect hospitalized with gunshot wounds, authorities say

Shootings started after domestic incident; Alleged gunman's wife is OK, police say

(CNN) A 18-year law enforcement veteran. A longtime bank manager and one of her co-workers. A lawyer at a small firm.

They were the people killed Wednesday by a man who went to a northern Wisconsin bank, shot two people, then stopped at a law office before holing up in an apartment, authorities said.

"Law enforcement investigation, to this point, has identified this as a domestic violence incident that evolved into tragic crimes that extended further into the community, said Jason Smith with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

No one else was hurt, including the suspect's wife, Smith said, though he didn't disclose whether the wife was at the bank.

Officials on Thursday didn't provide specifics or name the suspect, who was wounded in a shootout with police at the apartment near Wausau.

Read More