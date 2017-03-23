Story highlights The frontrunner was disqualified for failing to disclose campaign expenses

Perry alleged that the "quest for 'diversity' is the real reason the election outcome was overturned"

(CNN) US Energy Secretary Rick Perry weighed in on the student body election of his alma mater Wednesday, questioning whether Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president legitimately earned the title.

In an op-ed for the Houston Chronicle , the former Texas governor said he was "deeply concerned" by the school's decision to disqualify the winner of the popular vote and declare junior Bobby Brooks president.

At best, the school "made a mockery of due process" in the name of diversity, he said. At worse, the election was "stolen."

"It is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for 'diversity' is the real reason the election outcome was overturned," Perry wrote. "Does the principle of 'diversity' override and supersede all other values of our Aggie Honor Code?"

The allegations prompted a swift repudiation from the school. Meanwhile, critics wondered if Perry didn't have better things to do with his time as energy secretary than pen an 851-word op-ed on college politics.

Read More