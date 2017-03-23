Story highlights White supremacist Craig Cobb is listed on the church's deed

(CNN) A fire broke out at a church owned by a white supremacist in North Dakota, leaving only the steeple standing and the rest of the property in charred ruins.

White supremacist Craig Cobb is listed on the deed of the Zion Lutheran Church in Nome, North Dakota, CNN affiliate KVRR reported.

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office told the affiliate that it received reports about the fire Wednesday afternoon, but by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the church was engulfed in flames.

Cobb bought the church this year, according to the affiliate. It's unclear whether he lived in the church.

Jill Pederson, who took a photo of the flames swallowing the church, grew up in Nome and attended the church.