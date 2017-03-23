Story highlights High school where alleged rape happened asks for heightened police presence

ICE: One of two students arrested is an undocumented immigrant

(CNN) The alleged rape of a Maryland high school student by two schoolmates -- one an undocumented immigrant -- has prompted a torrent of threats and hate messages to the school and the school system, a county school spokesman said Thursday.

Hundreds of hate-filled emails and calls have been received by Rockville High School and the Montgomery County Public School District, Derek Turner said. The calls and emails came after police said two students, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian and 17-year-old Jose Montano, had been arrested and charged as adults with first-degree rape.

They both also face two counts of committing a first-degree sexual offense in the alleged assault in a school bathroom on March 16. Sanchez-Milian "will plead 100% not guilty," his attorney, Andrew Jezic, said Wednesday. Ronald Gottlieb, a public defender representing Montano, was unavailable for comment Thursday.

Since news of the alleged rape broke earlier this week, around 500 emails and 200 hate-based phone calls have been received by the county school system, Turner said.

Two anonymous phone calls to the school -- apparently prompted by the arrests -- included threats to "shoot the illegals" and cause "physical damage to the school," he said. Police responded to the school, but found no evidence to suggest the threats were credible. School officials have requested a heightened police presence, he said.

