Laquan McDonald death: Officer indicted on 16 new charges

(CNN) Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has been indicted on 16 new criminal charges on top of the six counts of first-degree murder he faces in the fatal 2014 shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald, prosecutors said Thursday.

Van Dyke, the first Chicago officer charged with first-degree murder since 1980, faces an additional 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, with the new charges apparently corresponding to each shot he fired at McDonald.

He pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Dan Herbert, during a hearing in Cook County on Thursday. Van Dyke's next court appearance will be April 20.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon said a grand jury handed up the indictment last week.

Dashcam video of the shooting contradicted nearly everything police said happened the night McDonald died in October 2014 . It showed McDonald walking away from police as he held a 4-inch knife, not lunging toward officers, as police had said.

