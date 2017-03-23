Suspect to police: I stabbed black man as 'practice'

Story highlights James Harris Jackson said he intended to go to Times Square to kill more black men, officials say

Victim Timothy Caughman was a recycler and an autograph collector, says his Twitter description

(CNN) The white man accused of fatally stabbing a black man in New York on Monday night told police he targeted the victim because he was black and that he viewed the killing as "practice," according to a criminal complaint.

The suspect, 28-year-old James Harris Jackson, told police he intended to go to Times Square to kill more black men, according to the complaint.

Jackson was arraigned on second-degree murder and weapons charges in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, a day after he turned himself in to police.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in court that the charge may be upped to first-degree murder because it was likely an act of terrorism , according to a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office.

Police said Jackson singled out Timothy Caughman, 66, and stabbed him with a sword multiple times while Caughman was sifting through garbage late Monday night. A bleeding Caughman stumbled to a nearby police substation and was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

