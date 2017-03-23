Florida fire started by book burning destroys at least 10 homes

Story highlights Some emergency personnel have had minor injuries due to the fire, officials say

Fire spread to 350-400 acres and is 65% contained

(CNN) At least 10 homes in Nassau County, Florida, were destroyed in a wildfire caused by a man who was burning books Wednesday.

Only a few minor injuries to emergency personnel have been reported in what's being called the Garfield Road Fire, according to the Florida Forest Service. But it has burned an estimated 350 to 400 acres near Bryceville, about 20 miles west of Jacksonville.

Officials said in a news conference Thursday morning the wildfire was 65% contained and no longer spreading.

Firefighters will continue to work in the area but a full containment of the fire is not expected on Thursday.

Authorities will be watching strong winds predicted for the afternoon to see how they may affect the fire, Billy Estep, director of Emergency Management in Nassau County, told reporters at the news conference.

Read More