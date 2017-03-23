Florida fire started by book burning destroys at least 10 homes

Story highlights There are no reports of injuries, officials say

Fire spread to 350-400 acres and is 50% contained

(CNN) At least 10 homes in Nassau County, Florida, were destroyed in a wildfire caused by a man who was burning books Wednesday.

There have been no reports of injuries in what's being called the Garfield Road Fire, according to the Florida Forest Service. But it has burned an estimated 350 to 400 acres near Bryceville, about 20 miles west of Jacksonville.

Officials say the wildfire was 50% contained and no longer spreading as of Wednesday night.

The fire started earlier that afternoon when a man was burning paperback books, said Annaleasa Winter of the Florida Forest Service, in a briefing Wednesday night.

"It was an illegal burn," she said, adding that it's against the law to burn household garbage in Florida.

