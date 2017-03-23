Look! Up in the sky! It's a new kind of cloud

Story highlights Asperitas comes from the Latin word for roughness

Adding a new cloud type is rare.

(CNN) Looking up, you might be thinking you're under a roiling, stormy sea.

But what you're looking at is a unique and breathtaking meteorological phenomenon. And today, World Meteorological Day, it's being officially recognized: asperitas cloud.

"Asperitas is characterized by localized waves in the cloud base, either smooth or dappled with smaller features, sometimes descending into sharp points, as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below."

What's in a name?