Cell phone, notes, rocks: Woman uses whatever she can to get rescued from Arizona wilderness

(CNN) The handwritten note had a simple plea: "Please stop."

"I'm out of gas, stuck here," it continued, in black ink. "I started following the road East to see if I can get cellphone signal."

The note, along with rocks that spelled out "HELP," were among items rescuers used to locate Amber VanHecke, 24, after five days in the Arizona wilderness.

Her preparation and quick-thinking, trooper paramedic Edgar Bissonette said, were crucial to her survival.

"She had food and water in her vehicle for the trip. Even though she was down to her last bit of water, it kept her going," Bissonette said.

