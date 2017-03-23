Paris (CNN) When spring arrives in Paris, you'll know it not by blossom appearing on tree branches or flowers poking up from the soil, but by the after-work picnics along the Canal Saint-Martin.

There's still a chill in the air and darkness descends before the wine is finished, but after a dark, rainy winter cooped up in tiny apartments, young Parisians can't wait to get outside.

They sit perched like seabirds on the concrete banks of the canal in the city's northeastern districts, bottles of rosé, beer and bags of snacks clustered at their feet.

On cafe terraces across the city, the hallowed apéritif -- apéro for short -- ritual is played out in a more upscale fashion in the open air, the plexiglass cocoons encasing the outside tables stowed till the first nip of late fall.

Parisians of all persuasions squeeze around tiny marble-topped tables packed with trendy cocktails, and platters piled with charcuterie, cheese and fresh baguette.