(CNN) It's one of Christianity's holiest sites -- the burial chamber where Jesus Christ is believed to have been entombed. Now following nine months of meticulous restoration, it's reopened to the devoted.

Situated in the heart of the Christian quarter in Jerusalem's Old City, much-needed repairs were conducted to the Edicule, a small limestone and marble structure built on the site identified in the 4th century as Jesus' final resting place following his crucifixion.

The ambitious project was overseen by the World Monuments Fund (WMF) while Antonia Moropoulou of the National Technical University of Athens led an interdisciplinary team of specialists and masons who carried out the work.

It was unveiled to the public on Wednesday.

The conservators, who worked mostly at night so as not to impact the Christian faithful from praying at the holy site, fixed underlying masonry before returning displaced stone blocks to their original positions, securing them with titanium anchors, according to Moropoulou.