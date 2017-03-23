Story highlights Blue card initiative trialed in Australia

Designed to protect players suffering from concussion

Referee can dismiss any player showing concussion symptoms

Recipient of blue card cannot return to field

(CNN) Yellow and red cards are used to discipline players in rugby and now one international federation is to trial a blue card to safeguard their health.

The system -- to be launched by the Australian Rugby Union and effective Saturday across grassroots competitions -- gives the referee full authority to dismiss from the pitch any player showing signs of concussion during a match.

In a game of "more hits, more tackles, more carries and more collisions" -- in the words of former England international Alex Corbisiero -- the recipient of a blue card will not be permitted to return to the pitch for the remainder of the match, and cannot return to rugby until they have passed tests to prove a full recovery.

Affected individuals must undertake the minimum stand down period under ARU guidelines -- 12 days for adults and 19 days for children -- before obtaining professional medical clearance.

Only then will they be able to return.