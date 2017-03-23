Breaking News

Updated 12:22 PM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Mikaela Shiffrin overall World Cup
Mikaela Shiffrin overall World Cup

(CNN)As the snow melts away at the end of a long ski season, it's time to look back and reflect on some of the highlights from the past seven months.

Mikaela Shiffrin capped off a dominant season by picking up the crystal globe -- her first World Cup overall title at the age of just 22. In the men's competition, Marcel Hirscher continued his reign of dominance by claiming a record sixth consecutive title
But there were plenty of thrills and spills off piste, too.
    From ice baths to ice hotels, bobsleigh rides to first prize reindeer, CNN Alpine Edge has followed skiing's Alpine World Cup Tour all across the globe.
    And we've picked up five of our favorite moments from the last six months.
    See you next season.