The Alpine Skiing World Cup traverses the globe in order to crown the world's best male and female downhill skiers. The 2017 season kicked off in Austria in October and concluded in Aspen, US.

Erik Guay soars through the Val Gardena sky when the World Cup went to Italy in December. The Canadian became skiing's oldest world champion in February.

Switzerland's Patrick Kueng prepares himself for a training run ahead of the men's downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.

Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during the men's giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Mikaela Shiffrin performs in front of a home crowd in Killington, USA, where she was victorious.

America's golden girl Shiffrin enjoyed a storming season so far. On her way to claiming the overall title, she made history with her third successive world championship slalom title.

In Levi, Finland, Shiffrin claimed an unusual first prize -- a reindeer.

The tradition extends to the men's competition, too. Marcel Hirscher of Austria greets his prize reindeer, Leo.

Hirscher went on to win the overall title in the men's competition and get his hands on skiing's coveted crystal globe

From one champion to another, tennis legend Roger Federer watched the men's downhill at the World Ski Championships in St. Moritz following his victory at the Australian Open.

The Swiss tennis legend isn't the only celebrity to have been slopeside during the tour. Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone was in Kitzbuehel, Austria, where he spoke to CNN.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway flies high in St. Moritz. The Swiss resort is characterized by its wealthy clientele and treacherous start gate.

France's Alexis Pinturault throws himself over the finish line in St. Moritz. He overtook Jean-Claude Killy's national record of World Cup wins in January.

Lindsey Vonn, one of the biggest names in skiing, had had a tumultuous season after breaking her arm in November. She has made an impressive return, claiming the 77th World Cup win of her career in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Here, Vonn poses with the two Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games mascots ahead of the tour visiting Jeongseon, South Korea.

Jasmine Flury of Switzerland is momentarily air-bound at Jeongseon, where she finished 21st.

Spectacular sunsets were seen in Levi when the Lapland resort hosted the tour in November.

Low clouds produced a stunning skyline on the mountain top.

Dominik Paris of Italy is pictured on his way to victory in the men's downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Off the slopes, Kitzbuehel has a reputation for its large crowds and party atmosphere

France's Tessa Worley competes in the first run of January's giant slalom race in Maribor, Slovenia.