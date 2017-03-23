Story highlights The directive to identify certain groups for heightened review is seen as a significant change

Social media screening was included in the cables

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent four cables directing embassies worldwide to identify certain groups that should get extra scrutiny when they apply for visas, including screening of applicants' social media, according to US officials.

The cables were sent after President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order restricting travel from most Muslim countries on March 6.

The State Department cables, all marked "sensitive" but not classified, direct embassies to convene security and intelligence working groups to determine "a list of criteria identifying sets of post applicant populations warranting increased scrutiny."

The first two cables were sent on March 10 and 15, before a federal judge in Hawaii ordered a temporary restraining order nationwide on the travel ban on the evening of March 15.

Additional cables were sent on March 16 and March 17, revising instructions after courts blocked the executive order. The executive order prohibits citizens from Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from getting visas for at least 90 days and bars refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

