Trump family in Aspen for spring break trip 'tradition'

Washington (CNN) While President Donald Trump makes his hard sell on health care at the White House, much of his family are enjoying some quality time on the ski slopes of Aspen, Colorado.

The spring break week initially began with Trump's three eldest children and their families, including Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump and their five children, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and their three children, and Eric and Lara Trump, who announced earlier this week they are expecting their first child in September, and also brought along their two dogs.

These two love Aspen! pic.twitter.com/iNMtBg5FNd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 22, 2017

Not present: the President himself, the first lady, Tiffany Trump or Barron Trump.

The President's signature 757, dubbed "Trump Force One," was the transportation of choice for the trip. Donald Trump Jr. posted a shaky video from the cockpit as the plane took off from New York.

But after a safe landing, an accident unexpectedly ended the trip for Donald Jr.'s family: son Tristan, 5, broke his leg shortly after arrival.