Story highlights Nellie Tayloe Ross was the country's first female governor

She finished her husband's term after his death

Ross also became the first female director of the US Mint

To mark Women's History Month, our #TBT series is highlighting female politicians who broke glass ceilings.

(CNN) Nellie Tayloe Ross was the first female governor in the US, entering politics after personal tragedy. Her husband, the Democratic governor of Wyoming, died in office, and Nellie was nominated to finish his term, making history in the process.

Ross was chosen to run as the Democratic nominee in the special election to fill her husband's seat in November 1924. Populist messaging at the time painted the Republicans as the party of the urban elites -- the same way it painted Democrats in 2016 -- and the Republican Party was suffering from the fallout of the Teapot Dome scandal , helping propel Ross to victory.

While Ross was serving in a position that had only ever been held by men, it wasn't readily apparent to her why so many people had taken an interest in her story.