Story highlights The man spent over 16 minutes on the White House grounds

Employees facing discipline include officers from the uniformed division as well as special agents

Washington (CNN) At least six Secret Service employees are expected to face discipline over a security breach on March 10 in which a man gained entry to White House grounds, a Secret Service source told CNN Thursday.

On the evening of March 10, a man managed to jump multiple fences and was on White House grounds for more than 16 minutes before he was apprehended beneath President Donald Trump's bedroom windows.

Trump was in Florida at the time.

The source said the employees facing discipline include officers from the uniformed division as well as special agents. None of them were on administrative leave, the source said.

A Secret Service spokesperson refused to comment on the issue of employee discipline.

