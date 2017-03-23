Poll: 56% of voters disapprove of Republican health care plan

Story highlights Only 17% of voters approve of the plan and 26% are undecided

Trump and Republican leaders are scrambling for a deal on the bill

(CNN) The majority of American voters, 56%, disapprove of the Republican health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Only 17% of voters approve of the plan and 26% are undecided. The question -- "There is a Republican health care plan to replace Obamacare, known as the American Health Care Act. Do you approve or disapprove of this Republican health care plan?" -- did not go into specifics of the plan.

"Replacing Obamacare will come with a price for elected representatives who vote to scrap it, say many Americans, who clearly feel their health is in peril under the Republican alternative," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll.

Most voters, 61%, also disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling health care.

The President and Republican leaders are scrambling for a deal on landmark legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republicans can't lose more than 21 members of their party and still pass the bill, since no Democrats are expected to support it.

