Sen. Pat Roberts apologizes for 'mammogram' line

(CNN) Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican, apologized Thursday afternoon for making an apparent joke about mammograms related to what features are or are not included in Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"I deeply regret my comments on such an important topic," Roberts said in a statement. "I know several individuals whose lives have been saved by mammograms, and I recognize how essential they are to women's health. I never intended to indicate otherwise, and I apologize for my comments."

I asked Sen. Roberts if he supports scrapping Essential Health Benefits. "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms," he snarked. #AHCA — Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) March 23, 2017

He was referring to a potential change in the Republican health care plan that would gut a measure requiring insurers to cover "essential health benefits," including mammograms for breast cancer screening.

"Cancer is no joke," Rep. Judy Chu, D-California said on Twitter. "Mammograms save lives. Same reason we pay for prostate exams. Government shouldn't decide what care women can access."

