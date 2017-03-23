Story highlights Party list-building emails routinely jump off the latest news to build their network

The subject line of one email: "Confirmed: Obama spied on Trump"

Washington (CNN) Republicans were capitalizing Thursday off the political cover given to President Donald Trump by Rep. Devin Nunes after the House Intelligence Committee chairman appeared to lend some credibility to Trump's claim that President Barack Obama had surveilled him.

Party list-building emails routinely jump off the latest news to build their network of potential low-dollar donors, and the National Republican Congressional Committee asked its list members on Thursday to "denounce the surveillance and stand with President Trump," by adding their name.

The subject line of the email: "Confirmed: Obama spied on Trump."

That has yet to be confirmed, however. Nunes merely revealed Wednesday that communications of Trump and his associates may have been picked up "incidentally" after the election by intelligence agencies conducting surveillance of foreign targets.

"This is disturbing news. Former President Obama is accused of spying on Donald Trump in his final days in office," the email reads. "No other president has ever even been accused of spying on his successor."

