NPS worked with White House to push crowd size message

Story highlights Emails were released via a E&E News FOIA request

They reveal the National Park Service offering assistance to the White House

Washington (CNN) Who says crowd size doesn't matter? Certainly not the White House in the first days of the administration, as newly released Interior Department emails show.

They reveal the extent to which the National Park Service offered assistance to the White House, which was pushing a debunked claim that President Donald Trump had the largest inaugural crowd size ever.

The morning after Inauguration Day, National Park Service communications chief Mike Litterst emailed White House press secretary Sean Spicer offering "any corrective messaging" about the inauguration attendance size, on behalf of acting National Park Service Director Mike Reynolds.

JUST WATCHED Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever 01:13

The previous day the National Park Service had retweeted (and later deleted) images that unfavorably compared President Obama's 2009 inauguration crowd to Trump's.

Read More