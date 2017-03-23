Key Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch

(CNN) The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding another round of hearings Thursday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, this time with 28 outside witnesses who will testify both for and against him, as three Democrats announced they're voting no on his nomination.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bob Casey both said Thursday they'd vote no on Gorsuch's nomination. Casey had been one of a dozen Democratic targets Republicans had hoped to woo as Gorsuch will need at least 60 votes to be confirmed and there are only 52 GOP members in the chamber.

Schumer of New York, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court, also made clear that Gorsuch will face a filibuster from Democrats, meaning the judge will need at least eight Democratic votes to advance to a final vote on confirmation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran in the Democratic presidential primary last year, also announced he'd vote against Gorsuch.

No Democrats have come out in favor of him yet.

