Breaking News

Key Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch

By Ashley Killough and Ted Barrett, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gorsuch: 'I don't speak for Justice Scalia'
Gorsuch: 'I don't speak for Justice Scalia'

    JUST WATCHED

    Gorsuch: 'I don't speak for Justice Scalia'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gorsuch: 'I don't speak for Justice Scalia' 00:55

(CNN)The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding another round of hearings Thursday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, this time with 28 outside witnesses who will testify both for and against him, as two Democrats announced they're voting no on his nomination.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bob Casey both said Thursday they'd vote no on Gorsuch's nomination. Casey had been one of a dozen Democratic targets Republicans had hoped to woo as Gorsuch will need at least 60 votes to be confirmed and there are only 52 GOP members in the chamber.
Schumer of New York, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court, also made clear that Gorsuch will face a filibuster from Democrats, meaning the judge will need at least eight Democratic votes to advance to a final vote on confirmation.
No Democrats have come out in favor of him yet.
    Schumer's announcement came minutes after Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat running for re-election in a state Trump won, told reporters he, too, would vote against Gorsuch.
    Read More
    Republican leaders have warned they may use the "nuclear option" to change Senate rules to weaken the filibuster of Supreme Court nominees -- meaning Gorsuch would need just 51 votes to be confirmed -- if that's required to get him approved.
    At the committee, each witness gets five minutes to speak, and committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he doesn't expect senators on the committee to ask a lot of questions.
    Witnesses include a range of supporters, like retired federal judges, law professors and former law clerks of Gorsuch's. One of them is Judge John Kane, currently a senior judge in the US District of Colorado, where Gorsuch lives.
    The Democrats on the committee are also putting forward witnesses, many of whom are representatives from nonprofit groups, including the Sierra Club and the National Women's Law Center.
    Another witness is Jeff Perkins, whose son with autism was at the heart of a lawsuit resulting in a high-profile interpretation by Gorsuch in his current role as a federal judge for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
    That interpretation was reversed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday and it became a topic of questioning by Democrats in Gorsuch's hearing.
    Gun control advocate Sandy Phillips, whose daughter died in the Aurora movie theater massacre, is also slated to testify.
    Here's a list of all witness from the Senate Judiciary Committee:
    Panel II
    Ms. Nancy Scott Degan
    American Bar Association
    Standing Committee On The Federal Judiciary
    New Orleans, LA
    Ms. Shannon Edwards
    American Bar Association
    Standing Committee On The Federal Judiciary
    Edmond, OK
    Panel III
    Majority
    The Honorable Deanell Reece Tacha
    U.S. Court Of Appeals Judge (Retired)
    Duane And Kelly Roberts Dean And Professor Of Law
    Pepperdine Law School
    Malibu, CA
    The Honorable Robert Harlan Henry
    U.S. Court Of Appeals Judge (Retired)
    President
    Oklahoma City University
    Oklahoma City, OK
    The Honorable John L. Kane
    U.S. District Court Judge (Senior)
    District Of Colorado
    Denver, CO
    Ms. Leah Bressack
    Former Law Clerk
    Washington , DC
    Minority
    Ms. Elisa Massimino
    President And CEO
    Human Rights First
    Washington, DC
    Mr. Jameel Jaffer
    Executive Director
    Knight First Amendment Institute
    Columbia University
    New York, NY
    Mr. Jeff Perkins
    Berthoud , CO
    Mr. Guerino J. Calemine, III
    General Counsel
    Communications Workers Of America
    Washington, DC
    Panel IV
    Majority
    Mr. Jeff Lamken
    Partner
    MoloLamken
    Washington, DC
    Professor Lawrence Solum
    Carmack Waterhouse Professor Of Law
    Georgetown University Law Center
    Washington, DC
    Professor Jonathan Turley
    J.B. And Maurice C. Shapiro Professor Of Public Interest Law
    The George Washington University Law School
    Washington, DC
    Ms. Karen Harned
    Executive Director
    National Federation Of Independent Business Small Business Legal Center
    Washington, DC
    Minority
    Ms. Heather McGhee
    President
    Demos
    New York, NY
    Ms. Fatima Goss Graves
    Senior Vice President For Program & President-Elect
    National Women's Law Center
    Washington, DC
    Mr. Pat Gallagher
    Director
    Environmental Law Program
    Sierra Club
    Oakland, CA
    Ms. Eve Hill
    Partner
    Brown Goldstein Levy
    New York, NY
    Panel V
    Majority
    Mr. Peter Kirsanow
    Commissioner
    U.S. Commission On Civil Rights
    Partner
    Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
    Cleveland, OH
    Ms. Alice Fisher
    Partner
    Latham & Watkins
    Washington , DC
    Ms. Hannah Smith
    Senior Counsel
    Becket
    Washington , DC
    Mr. Tim Meyer
    Former Law Clerk
    Nashville , TN
    Mr. Jamil Jaffer
    Former Law Clerk
    Arlington , VA
    Minority
    Ms. Kristen Clarke
    President & CEO
    Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights Under Law
    Washington, DC
    Ms. Sarah Warbelow
    Legal Director
    Human Rights Campaign
    Washington DC
    Ms. Amy Hagstrom Miller
    President & CEO
    Founder
    Whole Woman's Health
    Charlottesville, VA
    Professor William Marshall
    William Rand Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor Of Law
    University Of North Carolina
    Chapel Hill, NC
    Ms. Sandy Phillips
    Boerne , TX