Inside Paul Ryan's tense meeting with moderates

The idea is to change the health care bill to appeal to conservatives, but that leaves other lawmakers politically vulnerable

One member said: "So we're gonna railroad this thing through and there's going to be even more people pissed off--our constituents, stakeholders."

Washington (CNN) House leaders called moderates to Speaker Paul Ryan's office Wednesday night to discuss a change to the health care bill meant to appeal to conservatives and gauge whether moderates would back it.

What resulted was a tense meeting and still no deal or schedule to vote on the bill.

In a late-game development Wednesday night, the conservative House Freedom caucus indicated it may have struck a deal with the White House to include a repeal of "essential health benefits" in the leadership's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The change would be drastic and would mean that insurers no longer would be required to cover mental health care, maternity care or prescription drug coverage in the plans they offer.

For moderates, that's going too far.

