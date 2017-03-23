Story highlights Brooks says he was against the Republican health bill despite significant lobbying

The bill is set for a House vote on Friday

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mo Brooks as of Thursday evening remained a holdout on the GOP health care bill, which he decried as a "massive Republican welfare plan."

The Alabama congressman and member of the House Freedom Caucus told CNN's Kate Bolduan on "Erin Burnett OutFront" that he was no closer to supporting the bill after meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Among other criticisms, Brooks said the bill would increase insurance premiums, and basically amounted to a GOP-owned entitlement program.

"This is the largest Republican welfare program in the history of the Republican Party," Brooks said.

