Is there something wrong with this White House photo?

Story highlights Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a photo of a meeting with the House Freedom Caucus

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray quickly mocked the female-free photo

Washington (CNN) Democrats, women's groups and liberals seized on a photo Thursday shared by Vice President Mike Pence of a meeting he attended with President Donald Trump and members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Their gripe? The photo featured no women, even though lawmakers were discussing Republicans' health reform proposal -- and members of the House Freedom Caucus want to strip a requirement that health insurance plans cover essential benefits, including coverage for maternity services.

"Appreciated joining @POTUS for meeting with the Freedom Caucus again today. This is it. #PassTheBill"

Appreciated joining @POTUS for meeting with the Freedom Caucus again today. This is it. #PassTheBill pic.twitter.com/XG6lQIy5a6 — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 23, 2017

Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, fired off an ironic tweet making that point, calling the female-free meeting a gathering of the GOP's women's health caucus.

A rare look inside the GOP's women's health caucus. https://t.co/SgLmvSpeSM — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 23, 2017

Trump has held a lot of meetings about health care reform, some more public than others, most with documentary proof of women in attendance.