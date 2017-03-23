Story highlights Kevin McCarthy said he's aiming for a vote Friday

But he said Republicans need to get the GOP united around the bill

Washington (CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged Thursday afternoon House Republicans will have enough votes to pass a bill repealing and replacing part of Obamacare.

His comments to CNN's Dana Bash in an interview on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" came shortly after he delayed a scheduled vote on the bill amid ongoing disagreement within the Republican conference. The California Republican said he intends to bring the vote forward on Friday, and sought to downplay the significance of a delay that signaled the bill was potentially on the brink of failure.

"We will vote tonight on a rule that'll allow us to vote tomorrow," McCarthy said. "It's our hope that we'd be voting tomorrow."

The vote has faced its most significant opposition so far from the conservative House Freedom Caucus, led by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina. Members of the group met with President Donald Trump several times this week, including Thursday, and despite concessions from the President and House Speaker Paul Ryan to make the bill more conservative, Meadows and others still said they were against the bill.

McCarthy allowed that the meetings had so far failed to garner enough support for the bill to pass, saying Trump had made "progress" but that Republican leadership still needs to convince "a couple more" lawmakers to support the bill before moving forward.

Read More