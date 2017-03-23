Cummings: Nunes should be subject of an investigation

Story highlights "He has scuttled and put a could over his own investigation," he said

Nunes said communications of Trump and associates may have been picked up after the election

(CNN) The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee believes House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes should be the subject of an investigation after telling President Donald Trump that communications of him and associates may have been picked up after the election by intelligence agencies conducting surveillance of foreign targets.

"Basically what he has done is he has scuttled and put a could over his own investigation and he has become the subject -- he should be -- of an investigation," Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day." "It's a real problem."

"What he did was basically to go to the President, who is being investigated by the FBI and others and by the intelligence committee, to give them information."

Nunes, a member of the Trump's transition team executive committee, set off a stunning new political controversy Wednesday when he headed to the White House to personally brief Trump on the revelations. Despite being advised against doing so, sources said Nunes met with Republican members of the Intelligence Committee before his news conference, but did not share information with the Democrats on the committee.

The House Intelligence Committee met for more than an hour Thursday. Rank and file Republicans on the panel dismissed questions from reporters on the way in, but Democrats on the panel have been champing at the bit since Nunes' stunning news conference the day before.

