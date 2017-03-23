What are Democrats doing? 'Just watching Twitter'

Story highlights The minority party typically demands an alternative on the House floor to the leadership's bill

Washington (CNN) As the White House and House Republicans work to find an agreement on health care legislation, Democrats are sitting back and watching.

The minority party typically gets the chance -- and demands -- an alternative on the House floor to the leadership's bill. But on this health care bill, they want all the focus on the Republican infighting and what the bill would do.

"We need to leave the stark choice out there‎ for people," a House Democrat told CNN.

The "motion to recommit" is usually seized on as a messaging vote that aims to put vulnerable Republicans in a tough spot, and it almost always fails on a party line vote. But today Democrats are content to keep the focus on their criticisms on the bill and what they think it will do to the current health care system.

So how are Democrats keeping track of the latest developments?

