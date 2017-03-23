Story highlights Rep. Brian Mast is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Brian Mast, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who lost both of his legs, told reporters he recounted his own experience to his colleagues at the closed-door GOP conference meeting Thursday night over the health care bill.

The Florida congressman told fellow lawmakers his own personal story about sticking together in combat.

"I've just never been in a battle that we only had to fire one shot. I've never been in a battle with a perfect plan. And even being able to say that -- we won every single one of them, because of that unanimity, our ability to win together as a unit," Mast said.

"I wish you could have seen the passion that was in that room," Mast said about the meeting.

A GOP source told CNN that members listened intently to the story and some got emotional.

