What Donald Trump Jr. doesn't get about London

Story highlights Angela Pupino: When I woke up the next day, I was surprised to see headlines describing the city's anger and fear

She was shocked to see the city described as a war zone, and wondered what London they were talking about

Angela Pupino is a junior at American University and is currently studying abroad in London. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Walking home from my 5:00 class in London on Wednesday night, I expected to see a city paralyzed by fear and uncertainty. I expected the normally crowded high street on the way my dorm to be quiet. After all, a terrorist attack had happened only a few hours before and only a mile or so away from my study abroad center near Russell Square.

But I did not see a paralyzed city. The high street was still crowded. I saw all of the regular things: Couples eating together, old men sitting together in pubs, parents swinging a laughing child between their arms, students coming out of coffee shops. The buses that drove past were still full of passengers. And there was still rush-hour traffic. The only visible sign that a terrorist attack, much less the deadliest in the city in 12 years, had occurred was a digital timetable on a bus stop alerting passengers that service to Westminster had been suspended.

Angela Pupino

To be honest, I was confused by what I saw. I had never been in the same city as a terrorist attack before, much less within walking distance of one. I had spent all afternoon receiving messages and calls from my family and friends back home.

My study abroad program, my university's study abroad office, and the US State Department -- I'm studying abroad on a State Department-administered scholarship -- had messaged me requesting an urgent response about my location and physical and mental health. Some students in program had even been at or near Parliament when the attacks occurred. I was anxious and shocked.

I expected the city around me to reflect my own anxiety and shock.

Read More