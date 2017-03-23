What I would tell Gorsuch about my abortion

Story highlights Janice Mac Avoy: Women must challenge ingrained stigma, silence about abortion

Janice Mac Avoy is a lawyer in private practice in New York. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) For a long time I didn't talk about my abortion. I wasn't ashamed of it, but it wasn't something that was discussed in polite company -- late at night with your girlfriends, but not over cocktails with your acquaintances.

Despite the fact that one-third of all American women will have an abortion at some point in their lives, the anti-abortion movement has created an atmosphere of embarrassment and shame that prevents women from talking about the fact that they have had an abortion. But whether women are talking about it or not, everyone knows someone, works with someone, cares about someone, who has had an abortion.

Janice Mac Avoy

Within the last year, however, all of that has changed for me. I've talked about my abortion in every venue conceivable -- before the US Supreme Court, the American public, at cocktail parties and conferences, and -- as of last week -- the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary, which is holding hearings to vet Judge Neil Gorsuch on his fitness for the high court.

I didn't come forward alone, but as part of a group of more than 100 other women lawyers, spearheaded by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the law firm Paul, Weiss, who shared deeply personal stories of how the right to choose has mattered in their lives as part of a historic friend-of-the-court brief submitted last year to the Supreme Court.

At the time, the court was hearing Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt , a case about Texas state laws custom-built to punish women and restrict our fundamental rights.

