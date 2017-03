GOP bill gambles with women's health

Story highlights Jen Psaki: 7 years after Obamacare was passed, the GOP's inability to agree on how to dismantle it lets it live another day

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She has worked as a consultant for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) A vote on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare has been delayed, as Republicans haggle furiously over just how destructive they can agree to be.

But perhaps this delay offers a chance for Republicans in the House to take a deep breath and realize what this is really about: a political win for the Republican leadership and the Trump White House. This is not an effort to make health care more accessible and affordable for Americans.

Health care policy is never easy politics, but because dismantling the present health care system would have such a profound effect on American citizens, it represents a test of leadership and character for members of Congress.

Are they scared of the threats and political analysis coming from a guy — their guy, the President -- who is not steeped in the details of policy by any account and who has a 37% approval rating ? Or are they going to work to make health care better, not worse, for the American public?

Regardless of who had won the election, Obamacare required some fixing. For example, there needs to be more competition in the insurance market -- and there are many ways to address that. But the notion that Obamacare is in a "death spiral" is baloney. More than 20 million people now have health insurance who didn't before, the uninsured rate is below 10%, the lowest it has been in history. Not exactly a disaster.

