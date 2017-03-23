Breaking News

Australian GP: 'I feel more relaxed with every year,' says Max Verstappen

Updated 8:52 AM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

F1&#39;s young star Max Verstappen will be fighting for victories in 2017 as Red Bull look to challenge the dominance of the Mercedes team.
Photos: Dutch master
F1's young star Max Verstappen will be fighting for victories in 2017 as Red Bull look to challenge the dominance of the Mercedes team.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Verstappen achieved star status by winning the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix in his very first race for Red Bull.
Photos: Dutch master
Verstappen achieved star status by winning the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix in his very first race for Red Bull.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
The 18-year-old eclipsed Sebastian Vettel, who finished third in Spain last season, as the youngest-ever driver to win an F1 race.
Photos: Dutch master
The 18-year-old eclipsed Sebastian Vettel, who finished third in Spain last season, as the youngest-ever driver to win an F1 race.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
As the son of former driver Jos Verstappen, he is also the first Dutch driver to win an F1 race. Verstappen was born in Belgium to a Belgian Mom but races under the Netherlands flag.
Photos: Dutch master
As the son of former driver Jos Verstappen, he is also the first Dutch driver to win an F1 race. Verstappen was born in Belgium to a Belgian Mom but races under the Netherlands flag.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Asked by CNN in Barcelona whether his son was now the biggest sports star in the Netherlands, his Dad Jos, pictured here, replied: &quot;If he wasn&#39;t, he is now.&quot;
Photos: Dutch master
Asked by CNN in Barcelona whether his son was now the biggest sports star in the Netherlands, his Dad Jos, pictured here, replied: "If he wasn't, he is now."
Hide Caption
5 of 8
&quot;The expectation around him and his impact in the Netherlands is sky high, and so in that sense he is the new Cruyff,&quot; says Dutch journalist Frank Woestenburg, seen here in Spain (third from left.)
Photos: Dutch master
"The expectation around him and his impact in the Netherlands is sky high, and so in that sense he is the new Cruyff," says Dutch journalist Frank Woestenburg, seen here in Spain (third from left.)
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 at Toro Rosso alongside Carlos Sainz (left) but it was the Dutch driver who was sensationally promoted to Red Bull just 10 days before the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.
Photos: Dutch master
Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 at Toro Rosso alongside Carlos Sainz (left) but it was the Dutch driver who was sensationally promoted to Red Bull just 10 days before the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
There could be another Verstappen on the grid in the future. Sister Victoria, seen here with Dad Jos on a visit to watch Max in Barcelona 2015, is also a racer.
Photos: Dutch master
There could be another Verstappen on the grid in the future. Sister Victoria, seen here with Dad Jos on a visit to watch Max in Barcelona 2015, is also a racer.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
verstappen australia 2017 max verstappen first ever F1 win spain 2016formula one verstappen and vettel spainmax verstappen P1 in Spain celebrationsmax verstappen and Dad Jos Verstappen after his first win in Spain dutch journalists in spain toro rosso rookiesverstappen dad and sister

Story highlights

  • Verstappen: "I'm more relaxed every race"
  • Dutch teen is youngest-ever F1 race winner

(CNN)He's arguably Formula One's hottest property and now Max Verstappen could have a car that will propel him to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Alongside Ferrari, Red Bull is expected to mount a sustained challenge to Mercedes this year -- the German team dominated 2016, winning all but two of the 21 races.
Ferrari were fastest at winter testing in Barcelona but Red Bull weren't far behind -- raising hopes that this season's RB13 can evolve into a championship-winning car in 2017.
    Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen hinted on Thursday that evolution has already begun.
    "(The car) will look a little bit different -- a little bit," Verstappen told F1.com.
    Read More
    "But not just in a single aspect -- everywhere. That's what you do if you want to drive the whole car concept forward. But it is still the best looking car on the grid!"
    Verstappen became the youngest driver to win an F1 race when he took the checkered flag in Spain last season marking him out as a future F1 world champion, while his phenomenal drive to secure third place at the Brazilian GP is regarded as one of the sport's great performances.
    So is he feeling the pressure?
    "I feel more and more relaxed with every year and every race ..." the teenager replied.
    READ: Can Verstappen be as big as Cruyff?
    READ: Verstappen's brilliant drive in torrential rain at Brazilian GP
    READ: Bottas reveals hidden talent
    READ: F1's debt to little man with enormous energy

    Journey into the unknown

    Sunday's race will be a journey into the unknown for all the drivers as they finally find out how their new-look cars perform on the track in the heat of battle.
    Regulation changes ordered by motorsport's world governing body the FIA have made the cars wider, lower and faster -- lap times are expected to improve by 3-5 seconds.
    For Verstappen, victory doesn't necessarily mean first place in Melbourne.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    "For me to be super happy -- and not a single cloud in paradise -- that would of course be a victory," he says.
    "I just have to follow the car: if the car is able to finish third, I am happy with third; the same goes for fifth."