Australian GP: 'I feel more relaxed with every year,' says Max Verstappen

Story highlights Verstappen: "I'm more relaxed every race"

Dutch teen is youngest-ever F1 race winner

(CNN) He's arguably Formula One's hottest property and now Max Verstappen could have a car that will propel him to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Alongside Ferrari, Red Bull is expected to mount a sustained challenge to Mercedes this year -- the German team dominated 2016, winning all but two of the 21 races.

Ferrari were fastest at winter testing in Barcelona but Red Bull weren't far behind -- raising hopes that this season's RB13 can evolve into a championship-winning car in 2017.

Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen hinted on Thursday that evolution has already begun.

"(The car) will look a little bit different -- a little bit," Verstappen told F1.com