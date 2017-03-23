BMW joins Formula E's electric revolution

Story highlights
(CNN)BMW has joined the all-electric revolution, confirming its registration as a Formula E powertrain manufacturer.
The German car giant will continue its present technical cooperation with team Andretti -- to "bring in some know-how" and "gain data" -- ahead of a planned "full entry" in 2018, a BMW spokesperson told CNN.
The Formula E series started with the same powertrain used by all the teams, supplied by Spark Racing Technologies and based around a single eMotor supplied by McLaren.
As the burgeoning motorsport has developed, so have the electric motors. Season two and three have brought teams freedom to develop their own designs, culminating in the diverse range of powertrains we see today.
BMW's participation, along with the likes of Renault and Jaguar, shows electric racing's increasing "relevance to the motor industry" in the words of Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.
With nine powertrain providers approved -- ABT Formel E, DS Automobiles, Mahindra Racing, NextEV NIO, Penske Autosport and Venturi Automobiles are the other six -- Agag said the sport had "tripled" its initial targets set out for season five.
BMW has already been involved in Formula E courtesy of its safety and medical cars, but officials expressed excitement at the marque's greater involvement.
Formula E Season 5 powertrain manufacturers
ABT Formel E
BMW AG
DS Automobiles
Jaguar Land Rover
Mahindra Racing
NextEV NIO
Penske Autosport
Renault
Venturi Automobiles
"Since its inaugural season, Formula E has enjoyed rapid development and is now regarded as a high-level racing series," enthused BMW's motorsport director Jens Marquardt.
"Everyone involved is delighted to be taking steps to get involved on the sporting and technological side of Formula E."
The 2018/19 season will also herald a futuristic new-look chassis for all the teams, produced by Spark Racing Technologies.
McLaren Applied Technologies will provide the battery, meaning drivers no longer need to change cars mid-race.