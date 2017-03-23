BMW joins Formula E's electric revolution

Story highlights Formula E approves nine powertrain manufacturers

Addition of BMW means sport has tripled CEO's initial expectations

(CNN) BMW has joined the all-electric revolution, confirming its registration as a Formula E powertrain manufacturer.

The German car giant will continue its present technical cooperation with team Andretti -- to "bring in some know-how" and "gain data" -- ahead of a planned "full entry" in 2018, a BMW spokesperson told CNN.

The Formula E series started with the same powertrain used by all the teams, supplied by Spark Racing Technologies and based around a single eMotor supplied by McLaren.

As the burgeoning motorsport has developed, so have the electric motors. Season two and three have brought teams freedom to develop their own designs, culminating in the diverse range of powertrains we see today.

BMW's participation, along with the likes of Renault and Jaguar , shows electric racing's increasing "relevance to the motor industry" in the words of Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

